Newswise — Arlington, Va. — American Chiropractic Association (ACA) member Zachary Cupler, DC, MS, of Butler County, Pa., has been appointed to the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) Advisory Panel on Clinical Effectiveness and Decision Science (CEDS) for a three-year term.

PCORI is an independent, nonprofit research funding organization that supports studies that help patients and those who care for them make better-informed healthcare decisions. It is the leading funder of patient-centered comparative clinical effectiveness research in the United States.

As a member of the CEDS panel, Dr. Cupler will provide the PCORI Board of Governors with advice and assistance in identifying its National Priorities for Health and in establishing its patient-centered research agenda. PCORI is dedicated to including a diverse range of perspectives and viewpoints in this process.

Dr. Cupler has practiced as a staff chiropractor with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical system in Butler, Pa. for the past nine years. In addition, he is an active member of the North American Spine Society’s Clinical Practice Guideline Committee and serves on the scientific commission of the Clinical Compass, a group focused on knowledge translation in the chiropractic profession.

“It is critical for patients to understand their options when making decisions about care,” noted ACA President Leo Bronston, DC, MAppSc. “Dr. Cupler makes a strong addition to PCORI’s Advisory Panel on Clinical Effectiveness and Decision Science with his knowledge of translational science coupled with his clinical experience as a chiropractor in an integrated practice setting.”

About the American Chiropractic Association

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. ACA attracts the most principled and accomplished chiropractors, who understand that it takes more to be called an ACA chiropractor. We are leading our profession in the most constructive and far-reaching ways—by working hand in hand with other health care professionals, by lobbying for pro-chiropractic legislation and policies, by supporting meaningful research and by using that research to inform our treatment practices. We also provide professional and educational opportunities for all our members and are committed to being a positive and unifying force for the practice of modern chiropractic. Visit www.acatoday.org. To learn more about chiropractic, go to HandsDownBetter.org.