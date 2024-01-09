Newswise — Arlington, Va. – Three doctors of chiropractic, all members of the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), have been appointed to serve on three separate advisory councils of the National Quality Forum (NQF), a non-profit, nonpartisan organization working to improve healthcare outcomes, safety, equity, and affordability.

NQF, an affiliate of the Joint Commission, aims to bring together all voices to the table to forge multi-stakeholder consensus on quality measurement and improvement standards and practices. This marks the first year that NQF has established advisory councils to participate in this work. Advisory council participants have the opportunity to have deeper dialogues and share stakeholder-specific concerns, questions, and experiences.

ACA members selected to serve in 2024 on NQF advisory councils are:

Michael Braccio, DC, DACRB, appointed to the Healthcare Professional Stakeholder Advisory Council. Dr. Braccio practices in Seattle, Wash., where he specializes in rehabilitation and performance training.

Morgan Price, DC , appointed to the Healthcare Provider Organization Stakeholder Advisory Council. Dr. Price is a staff chiropractor at the Veterans Administration (VA) Puget Sound Health Care System in Seattle, Wash.

, appointed to the Healthcare Provider Organization Stakeholder Advisory Council. Dr. Price is a staff chiropractor at the Veterans Administration (VA) Puget Sound Health Care System in Seattle, Wash. Zacariah Shannon, DC, MS, PhD, appointed to the Research, Development and Solutions Stakeholder Advisory Council. Dr. Shannon is an assistant professor at the Palmer Center for Chiropractic Research in Davenport, Iowa.

Stakeholder groups represented in NQF include not only healthcare providers but also patients, caregivers, and advocates, as well as healthcare purchasers, payers, and solution vendors. Professional associations representing stakeholders are also included. ACA became an NQF member in 2023, enabling it to connect with similar organizations regarding stakeholder challenges.

Commenting on the significance of the recent appointments, ACA President Michael Martiin, DC, said, “Our representation throughout the three different councils ensures broader representation of the chiropractic profession in the National Quality Forum and the quality movement overall.”

About the American Chiropractic Association

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. ACA attracts the most principled and accomplished chiropractors, who understand that it takes more to be called an ACA chiropractor. We are leading our profession in the most constructive and far-reaching ways—by working hand in hand with other health care professionals, by lobbying for pro-chiropractic legislation and policies, by supporting meaningful research and by using that research to inform our treatment practices. We also provide professional and educational opportunities for all our members and are committed to being a positive and unifying force for the practice of modern chiropractic. Visit www.acatoday.org. To learn more about chiropractic, go to HandsDownBetter.org.