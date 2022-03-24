Abstract: Human gingival mesenchymal stem cells (GMSCs) are derived from migratory neural crest stem cells and have the potential to differentiate into neurons. Metformin can inhibit stem–cell aging and promotes the regeneration and development of neurons. In this study, we investigated the potential of metformin as an enhancer on neuronal differentiation of GMSCs in the growth environment of chitosan hydrogel. The crosslinked chitosan/β–glycerophosphate hydrogel can form a perforated microporous structure that is suitable for cell growth and channels to transport water and macromolecules. GMSCs have powerful osteogenic, adipogenic and chondrogenic abilities in the induction medium supplemented with metformin. After induction in an induction medium supplemented with metformin, Western blot and immunofluorescence results showed that GMSCs differentiated into neuron–like cells with a significantly enhanced expression of neuro–related markers, including Nestin (NES) and β–Tubulin (TUJ1). Proteomics was used to construct protein profiles in neural differentiation, and the results showed that chitosan hydrogels containing metformin promoted the upregulation of neural regeneration–related proteins, including ATP5F1, ATP5J, NADH dehydrogenase (ubiquinone) Fe–S protein 3 (NDUFS3), and Glutamate Dehydrogenase 1 (GLUD1). Our results help to promote the clinical application of stem–cell neural regeneration.