Newswise — Children’s Hospital Los Angeles faculty will present their latest research on pediatric blood cancers and diseases at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego.
The annual conference—billed as the world’s largest and most comprehensive hematology event—will take place Dec. 7-10. In 2023, ASH attracted more than 32,000 attendees from over 100 countries.
This year, CHLA faculty will present new research on leukemia, thalassemia, and hemophilia. One of the presentations, led by Sibgha Zaheer, MD, MPH, Medical Director of the Thrombosis Program at CHLA, was selected for the prestigious 2025 Highlights of ASH meetings, which feature the most influential research from the ASH Annual Meeting.
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is home to the largest pediatric hematology-oncology program in the United States and is ranked No. 6 in the nation for pediatric cancer care by U.S. News & World Report. Here is a day-by-day schedule of CHLA faculty presentations for ASH 2024:
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024
Sibgha Zaheer, MD, MPH
Selected for the 2025 Highlights of ASH meetings:
- Assessment of the Combined Effects of Emicizumab and Fitusiran with in Vitro Spiking of Simulated Fitusiran (using anti-thrombin antibody) into Plasma From Hemophilia A Patients on Emicizumab
Alexandra Kovach, MD
- Monocytic Differentiation in B-Lymphoblastic Leukemia With CRLF2 Rearrangement at Diagnosis: Implications for Pathogenesis and Post-Therapeutic Lineage Switch
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024
Etan Orgel, MD, MS
- Utility of a Second Interim Maintenance Phase to Improve Outcomes for Pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: A Report from the Children’s Oncology Group
- Trial in Progress: Update on the TACL T2020-003 Randomized Phase 2 Trial to Improve Diet and Exercise in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (IDEAL-2)
Guy Young, MD
Monday, Dec. 9, 2024
Christopher Denton, MD
- Myocardial Fibrosis Occurs in Young Non-Transfusion-Dependent Alpha-Thalassemia Intermedia Patients and Is Related to Anemia and Age in Thalassemia
