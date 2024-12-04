Newswise — Children’s Hospital Los Angeles faculty will present their latest research on pediatric blood cancers and diseases at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego.

The annual conference—billed as the world’s largest and most comprehensive hematology event—will take place Dec. 7-10. In 2023, ASH attracted more than 32,000 attendees from over 100 countries.

This year, CHLA faculty will present new research on leukemia, thalassemia, and hemophilia. One of the presentations, led by Sibgha Zaheer, MD, MPH, Medical Director of the Thrombosis Program at CHLA, was selected for the prestigious 2025 Highlights of ASH meetings, which feature the most influential research from the ASH Annual Meeting.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is home to the largest pediatric hematology-oncology program in the United States and is ranked No. 6 in the nation for pediatric cancer care by U.S. News & World Report. Here is a day-by-day schedule of CHLA faculty presentations for ASH 2024:

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Selected for the 2025 Highlights of ASH meetings:

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024

Monday, Dec. 9, 2024