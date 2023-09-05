Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Keck Medicine of USC has named Chris Allen chief financial officer (CFO), effective Aug. 31. He previously served as interim CFO of Keck Medicine and CFO of Keck Medical Center of USC.

In this role, Allen will continue to oversee Keck Medicine’s strategic financial plans, financial and governmental reporting, budgeting, funds flow, revenue cycle and material management. He will also lead the assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation of the health system’s financial programs to ensure financial growth and stability, empowering the organization to deliver the highest level of patient care for years to come.

“Chris’ presence is a true source of pride for our entire leadership team, and we are confident that his strategic thinking and business acumen will propel our organization to even greater success,” said Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine.

Allen has been instrumental in driving Keck Medicine's growth. Throughout his tenure, he has played a key role in Keck Medicine's finance team, starting as executive administrator for financial planning and decision support. He also played a pivotal role in navigating the health system through the financial difficulties at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his most recent role, he served as CFO for Keck Medical Center of USC, overseeing comprehensive financial planning for the medical center. Allen has been recognized by multiple professional organizations, including being named Rising Star CFO of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2022.

Previously, Allen served as CFO for Adventist Health Glendale Medical Center, as well as interim CFO for the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

Allen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and finance from the University of Georgia, as well as a certificate in direct costing and contribution reporting from the University of Wisconsin School of Business.

###

For more information about Keck Medicine of USC, please visit news.KeckMedicine.org.