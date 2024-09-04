Newswise — As the US Open Grand Slam tournament gets underway this week, American tennis legend and ESPN commentator, Chris Evert, is making a comeback of her own.

She returns to the broadcasting booth after experiencing an ovarian cancer recurrence which forced her to miss the Australian Open earlier this year. The 18-time Grand Slam winner, whose sister died of ovarian cancer in 2020, said at the start of this year’s tournament that she is grateful to return to work cancer free this summer and is urging all women to prioritize their health and not skip yearly gynecological appointments.

Her recent recovery is on the eve of September - Gynecological Cancers Awareness Month - and has brought renewed attention to the importance of regular gynecology check ups, as well as researching your family history, and paying attention to your body.

"I am so grateful that I caught my cancer early," Evert said in a statement. "I encourage all women to be proactive about their health and see their doctor regularly."

Ovarian cancer is often called the "silent killer" because it often has no symptoms in its early stages. By the time symptoms do appear, the cancer may have already spread. This is why regular screenings are so important as monitoring for potential symptoms that may include:

Vaginal bleeding after menopause: This is any bleeding from the vagina after you have gone through menopause.

Bloating: This is the most common symptom of ovarian cancer. It can feel like you have a full stomach, even if you haven't eaten much.

Pelvic or abdominal pain: This pain may be constant or come and go. It may be sharp or dull.

Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly: This is because the tumor can press on your stomach or intestines.

Weight loss: This can happen if you're not eating as much because of the pain or bloating.

Changes in bowel habits: This could include constipation, diarrhea, or feeling like you need to go to the bathroom more often.

Urinary urgency or frequency: This means that you feel like you need to urinate more often, even if you didn’t drink much liquid.

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 18,500 women were diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the U.S. in 2020, and more than 13,400 women died of the disease that year. According to Dr. Ami Vaidya, division chief Gynecological Oncology at the John Theurer Cancer Center, New Jersey’s best cancer center according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-25 Hospital’s ranking, on the campus of Hackensack University Medical Center, the risk of getting ovarian cancer increases as you age, and having a family history can also increase your risk as well.

“A yearly gynecologic exam including a pelvic exam and a family history should be done,” says Dr. Vaidya. “Although there is no reliable screening tool for ovarian cancer, reviewing risks and symptoms can be helpful.”

Early detection is key to successful treatment, she says. "If ovarian cancer is caught early, the five-year survival rate is over 90%.”

There are a number of new and promising treatments for ovarian cancer that are being developed and tested in clinical trials. These treatments include:

Targeted therapies: These drugs target specific molecules or pathways that are involved in the growth and spread of ovarian cancer cells. Some examples of targeted therapies that are being used to treat ovarian cancer include bevacizumab (Avastin), olaparib (Lynparza), and rucaparib (Rubraca).

Immunotherapy: This type of treatment helps the body's immune system to fight cancer cells. Some examples of immunotherapies that are being used to treat ovarian cancer include pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and nivolumab (Opdivo).

PARP inhibitors: These drugs block the activity of an enzyme called PARP, which is involved in repairing damaged DNA. PARP inhibitors are particularly effective in treating ovarian cancer patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations.

Gene therapy: This type of treatment involves using genes to treat cancer. Some examples of gene therapies that are being used to treat ovarian cancer include T-VEC (Imlygic) and talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC).

Clinical trials: There are many clinical trials underway that are testing new treatments for ovarian cancer. These trials offer patients the opportunity to receive the latest and most promising treatments.

Like Chris Evert, Dr. Vaidya is urging all women to schedule their yearly gynecologic appointments. “Don't wait until it's too late,” she says, “your health is your most valuable asset.”

