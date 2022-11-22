Newswise — Hello, if your outlet is covering actor Chris Hemsworth's recent discovery of his genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease, renowned Alzheimer's geneticists Dr. Margaret Pericak-Vance and Dr. Jeffrey Vance are available to provide expert commentary. Their lab made the seminal discovery of the first association of a common genetic risk variant, the apolipoprotein ε4 allele (APOE-4) for which is one of the genes that Hemsworth tested positive.

Dr. Pericak-Vance is director of the nationally ranked John P. Hussman Institute for Human Genomics at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. The research team's focus has been researching genes associated with Alzheimer's disease among different populations of people. The experts can explain the role that APOE-4 and other major Alzheimer's associated genes play in disease progression and other related topics, such as genetic testing and how those Alzheimer's genes, particularly APOE-4) express differently among various groups of people.

November is Alzheimer's awareness month, and the Hussman Institute is one of the top NIH-funded genetic institutions in the U.S. Shortly after making the discovery with APOE-4, Dr. Pericak-Vance's lab also identified APOE-2 allele as a genetic protective variant for Alzheimer disease. Please let me know if you are interested in interviewing either expert. We have high resolution photos and lab broll.