Article title: Chronic Porphyromonas gingivalis lipopolysaccharide induces adverse myocardial infarction wound healing through activation of CD8+ T cells

Authors: Yusra Zaidi, Alexa Corker, Valeriia Y. Vasileva, Kimberly Oviedo, Connor Graham, Kyrie Wilson, John Martino, Miguel Troncoso, Philip Broughton, Daria V. Ilatovskaya, Merry L. Lindsey, Kristine Y. DeLeon-Pennell

From the authors: “Although there is a well-documented link between periodontal disease and heart health, the mechanisms are unclear. Our study indicates that in response to circulating periodontal endotoxins, memory CD8+ T cells are activated, resulting in an acceleration of macrophage-mediated inflammation after [myocardial infarction].”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

