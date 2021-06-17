Fatigue is experienced by 40-78% of older adults in the United States and often the origin of the fatigue is unknown. By reviewing twenty-two different articles, this study was sought to clarify some of the ambiguity behind fatigue and determine the risk factors and consequences of fatigue, as well as the effects of fatigue management strategies. Findings on fatigue risk factors, such as age, body mass index, and marital status, were contradictory but there was a positive association between fatigue and comorbidities, depression, and anxiety and a negative relationship between fatigue and physical activity, sleep, educational status, and socioeconomic status. To prevent undesirable consequences of fatigue, older individuals should be screened for modifiable risk factors of fatigue and the results of this study can guide researchers to potential research areas to further explore. Read the full article https://journals.lww.com/rehab nursingjournal/Fulltext/2021/ 05000/Chronic_Illness_and_ Fatigue_in_Older_Individuals_. 2.aspx