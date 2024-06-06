Newswise — Article title: Chronic intermittent hypoxia elicits distinct transcriptomic responses among neurons and oligodendrocytes within the brainstem of mice



Authors: Hemalatha Bhagavan, Aguan D. Wei, Luiz M. Oliveira, Kimberly A. Aldinger, Jan-Marino Ramirez



From the authors: “Our study provides first insights into the gene expression changes occurring in the pons-medulla region under chronic intermittent hypoxia (CIH), offering valuable insights into the cellular responses and potential mechanisms underlying CIH-induced effects. This research contributes to our understanding of how CIH impacts cellular function, communication and signaling within this crucial brain region involved in various physiological processes.”



This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program.