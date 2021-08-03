Research Alert

Article title: Increased intracellular Cl- concentrations in pulmonary arterial myocytes associated with chronic hypoxic pulmonary hypertension

Authors: Hui Sun, Omkar Paudel, James S. K. Sham

From the authors: “This study characterizes for the first time the expression profile of [chloride] transporters/exchangers in [pulmonary artery] smooth muscle and provides the first evidence that the intracellular [chloride] homeostasis is altered in [pulmonary artery] smooth muscle cells (PASMCs) associated with chronic hypoxic [pulmonary hypertension] (CHPH).”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

