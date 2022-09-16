Newswise — For the 8th consecutive year, the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, has organized a parasite-free project at the Children’s Foster Home. For Chula medical technology students from the Department of Clinical Microscopy, the project is a fieldwork opportunity to apply learnt knowledge and skills, benefiting both the students and society. This year, the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences and the Pakkred Foster Home for Boys Foundation have co-organized the 8th Parasite-free Project at Children’s Foster Home from April to June 2022, at the Pakkred Home for Boys in Nonthaburi province. The group aims to diagnose parasitic infections in children and staff members of the Children’s Foster Home, using clinical parasitology analysis.

Leading the team of faculty and students this year is Assoc. Prof. Dr. Duangdao Palasuwan, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences. She reveals that the parasitic infections are a major public health problem in Thailand, particularly among children. According to a study of children in foster homes, 30% of them suffer from three or more chronic physical conditions. One of the most common diseases affecting children’s development is parasitic infection. Furthermore, 20-60% of foster children have developmental abnormalities or delays, which can lead to physical problems, such as digestion and absorption disorders, diarrhea, blood loss, work capacity impairments, and dietary issues.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Duangdao explains that parasitic infections can easily spread in the absence of proper care or hygienic measures. According to the research study of the parasite-free project, the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences found that children in Children’s Foster Homes have a high prevalence of parasitic infections, which interferes with the children’s development; as such infections can cause insomnia, a loss of appetite, and weight loss.

Children in communities are frequently infected with parasites, which negatively impact their health and overall well-being. Similar to many shelters for children, the Pakkred Foster Home for Boys in Nonthaburi province is one of the places that have a number of children infected with this disease. From the 175 boys at the Pakkred Foster Home for Boys, 43.9% of them have parasite infections. The problem is continuous, as the foster home needs to accept newcomers every year; as a result, the number of infected children has increased, requiring rapid diagnosis and treatment. Parasite detection will assist caregivers in acting, advising, and locating a remedy, as well as preventing contact.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Duangdao adds that “Care of children in foster homes should be examined in terms of health, nutrition, and development, which requires physical examination, behavior evaluation, and assessment for infection-risk environments. However, to overcome hurdles, individuals involved in the care of children in foster homes must manage and coordinate the children’s development and ability to adapt.”

Those interested in supporting the parasite-free project at the Children’s Foster Home can contact the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Duangdao Palasuwan at +669-2926-6359 or Assoc. Prof. Dr. Attakorn Palasuwan at +668-2797-9995.