Newswise — Congratulations to Asst. Prof. Dr. Niramon Serisakul, Director of Urban Design and Development Center, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Faculty of Architecture, who has received the prestigious distinction of Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Palmes académiques (Knight of the Order of Academic Palms), awarded by the Government of the French Republic.

The award was given in recognition of Dr. Niramon’s dedication and work in advancing urban planning and development education, promoting eco-friendly urban and community planning, and facilitating research collaboration between Thailand and France.

The Academic Palms, the oldest non-military French decoration, was established by Napoleon in 1808 to recognize the outstanding contributions of teachers through their teaching and leadership.

“I would like to thank Chulalongkorn University, Department of Regional and Urban Planning, Faculty of Architecture, and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation for giving me the trust and opportunity to jointly drive the Urban Regeneration Project, both professionally and academically”, said Asst. Prof. Dr. Niramon Serisakul, the Director of Urban Design and Development Center (UddC). The Urban Design and Development Center (UddC), established in March 2013 through the collaboration of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and Chulalongkorn University, was set up to develop, oversee, and conduct research on city regeneration projects.

“I would like to also express my gratitude to the French Embassy in Thailand and the Research Institute for Contemporary Southeast Asia (IRASEC) for recognizing UddC’s work and nominating me for this distinguished award”, added Dr. Niramon.

The works of Asst. Prof. Dr. Niramon and UddC have great influence on the urban planning and development of major cities in several provinces, including:

The Bangkok250 Project (Phase 1 and 2)

Prapokklao Sky Park

Bangkok Green Bridge

Yannawa Riverfront

Kadeejeen-Klongsan Urban Renewal

Development Plan for Ratchadamnoen Klang Road

CU 2040 Master Plan

Observatory (Bangkok and Chiang Mai)

Learning City (Bangkok and Nakhon Sawan)

Study of rehabilitation guidelines for the Sukhumvit-Bang Na area (Bangna)

The GoodWalk Project (Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Khon Kaen)

“This great recognition is not due to only my efforts, but also the efforts of many people, including the team and UddC consultants who are all skilled, committed to the public service mindset, and love their profession. Also, to be credited are the people in the Kadeejeen-Khlongsan areas, households, temples, churches, mosques, schools, universities, and district offices that have opened opportunities for cooperation and involvement since 2009.

Moreover, Asst. Prof. Dr. Niramon acknowledges the Association of Siamese Architects under the Royal Patronage, the Art and Architecture Preservation Commission, and the Rockefeller Foundation for supporting UddC’s work and being part of UddC’s success for four consecutive years.