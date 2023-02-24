Newswise — Congratulations to our award-winning Art Education Students for receiving the Thailand New Gen Inventors Awards (I-new gen award 2023) and certificate at the “Thailand Inventor’s Day 2023”, held on February 4-6, 2023 at the BITEC Exhibition Center. The three award recipients who went above and beyond with their inventions included: 

  • Mr. Suchart Imsamraan, from the graduate program, received a Gold Medal for the project ‘Khom Craft’ Prototype Innovation from Folk Art Activities to Promote Tourism in The Next Normal.                                                 
  • Mr. Tanakorn Wongsuriya, from the undergraduate program, received a Silver Medal for the project ‘Smart fifty+’ Art Activity Set to Prepare for Ageing in the 21st Century.                                  
  • Miss Priyasri Promchinda, from the PhD program, received a 4-star certificate for the project, “Craftify: A Platform for Collaborative Creation of Arts and Crafts”.  The platform created was also chosen to join the Capacity and Standards Enhancement Activities: Incubate and Exchange Knowledge to Develop Inventions and Innovations at the Thailand’s Inventors’ Day 2023″. 

 

                   

                   

 

 

