Newswise — Congratulations to our award-winning Art Education Students for receiving the Thailand New Gen Inventors Awards (I-new gen award 2023) and certificate at the “Thailand Inventor’s Day 2023”, held on February 4-6, 2023 at the BITEC Exhibition Center. The three award recipients who went above and beyond with their inventions included:

Mr. Suchart Imsamraan , from the graduate program, received a Gold Medal for the project ‘Khom Craft’ Prototype Innovation from Folk Art Activities to Promote Tourism in The Next Normal .

, from the graduate program, received a Gold Medal for the project . Mr. Tanakorn Wongsuriya, from the undergraduate program, received a Silver Medal for the project ‘Smart fifty+’ Art Activity Set to Prepare for Ageing in the 21st Century.