Chulalongkorn University was awarded a “4-star Healthy University” by the ASEAN University Network – Health Promotion Network (AUN-HPN).

Chulalongkorn University scored 700+ out of 1,000 on their Healthy University Rating System (HURS), the highest ranking achieved by Thai universities. The “4-star Healthy University” is achieved from an assessment of Chulalongkorn’s accomplishments in health promotion thanks to Chulalongkorn University Health Service Center’s continuous efforts in providing healthcare to the Chulalongkorn community.