The results for this year’s QS World University Rankings 2022 have Chulalongkorn University holding the prestigious ranking as one of the one hundred best universities in the world in terms of Academic Reputation. This is the second straight year that Chula has occupied number 96 and once again it is placed as the best university in Thailand. We also take immense pride for being recognized as the top university in Thailand for the 13th consecutive year (since 2009) and for placing among the 215 best universities of the world.

QS World University Rankings 2022 is organized by QS Quacquarelli Symonds a well-established university ranking organization which published its latest rankings on June 9, 2021. This year a total of 1,751 universities around the world participated in their rankings, an increase of 147 institutions from the previous year.

This year’s rankings show that Chula still retains its prime position as first in Thailand for academic reputation which serves as the indicator with the highest-ranking value. It is a reflection of the level of confidence that Chulalongkorn University enjoys from the perspective of more than 100,000 representative academics, entrepreneurs and academic institutions around the world.

Apart from that, Chula ranks 101st in the world in terms of Employer Reputation, an improvement from last year where it was at 125 in this category. The same goes for Faculty Student ratio and International Student ratio where Chula also sees an improvement from last year as well.

The latest rankings are a reflection of the success in the developments implemented by the University known as “Innovations for Society” which have brought about significant recognition in both academic and industrial circles at the international level.

The criteria used for QS World University Rankings 2022, with different weight assigned to each of the six categories are: Academic Reputation (40%), Employer Reputation (10%), Faculty/Student (20%) Citations per Faculty (20%) International Faculty Ratio (5%) and International Student Ration (5%).