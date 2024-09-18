Newswise — The Office of International Affairs and Global Networks at Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with the Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (CSII) and the United Nations, co-hosted the Social Innovation Pitching Competition for the APRU SDG Education for Global Citizenship Program 2024 (APRU SDG4GC) on August 30, 2024, at the 4th floor meeting room, the Chaloem Rajakumari 60 Building (Chamchuri Building 10).

Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat

Acting President, Chulalongkorn University (third from right)

Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, Acting President of Chulalongkorn University, delivered the welcome address, followed by a special lecture from Assoc. Prof. Dr. Suchada Sukrong, Executive Director of the Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation.

The Social Innovation Pitching Competition (APRU SDG4GC) showcased the social innovation projects developed by participating students. Eight teams presented their innovative ideas, which were evaluated by a panel of experts from the United Nations and related fields.