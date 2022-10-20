Newswise — According to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings (THE WUR) 2023 recently released on October 12, 2022, Chulalongkorn University has secured the No. 1 university in Thailand spot with three other universities, including King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, Mae Fah Luang University and Mahidol University.

For 2023, Chulalongkorn University’s performance has improved in the fields of Research, Teaching , and Industry Income.

The World University Rankings 2023 is based and weighted on the five indicators*, including Teaching (the learning environment) 30%; Research (volume, income and reputation) 30%; Citations (research influence) 30%; International Outlook (staff, students and research) 7.5%; and Industry Income (knowledge transfer) 2.5%.

* The methodology of World University Rankings 2023: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/world-university-rankings-2023-methodology

** To explore more about THE WUR 2023, please visit https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2023/world-ranking#!/page/0/length/25/locations/THA/sort_by/rank/sort_order/asc/cols/scores