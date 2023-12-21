Newswise — Yunhe, 11 November 2023, Chulalongkorn University’s Assistant Professor Pornthep Lerttevasiri, from the Art Education Division within the Department of Art, Music, and Dance Education at the Faculty of Education, has garnered recognition at the prestigious 2023 Zhejiang Yunhe Wooden Toy Creative Design Competition. His exceptional contribution, titled “Survival Education Toy with Mutant Mini Figure Rescue,” earned him the esteemed Bronze Award.

In addressing the inherent challenges posed by accidents, natural disasters, and man-made crises, Professor Lerttevasiri’s innovative approach highlights the brilliance of using toys as a learning tool for safety and preparedness during emergencies. His creation focuses on teaching about various critical situations, including earthquakes, house fires, mass shooting, and the challenges of navigating the perils of war. Central to his vision is the imperative for individuals to acquire rescue skills, thereby embracing responsibility towards saving lives.

The Mutant Mini Figure Rescue, conceived with the Module Transformation method of assembly, stands as a testament to cutting-edge design. Employing the Slot Taper Joint assembly system, this creation not only fosters an engaging and imaginative experience for children, but also instills a sense of preparedness by combining Mini Figures into diverse shapes, complete with rescue equipment. Embracing an Eco Design ethos with an emphasis on “Infinite Vision – Trendy & Fun,” Professor Lerttevasiri’s creation harmonizes education with play, contributing to a holistic learning experience.

The 2023 Zhejiang Yunhe Wooden Toy Creative Design Competition, themed “Infinite Vision – Trendy & Fun,” serves as a global platform for educators, students, corporate designers, and freelance designers, either individually or in groups of up to three members. The competition fosters innovation in wooden toy products, discovers talents in wooden toy design, and promotes the sustainable development of the wooden toy industry.

For further details on the awards and submissions from the 2023 Zhejiang Yunhe Wooden Toy Creative Design Competition, interested parties can visit the official website at https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/erSuuAfVezdUW2c-dzxsZg.