Newswise — Chulalongkorn University extends its congratulations to Associate Professor Dr. Ronnapee Chaichaowarat, a lecturer from the International Engineering Program at the Faculty of Engineering, for reaching the final round of the 2024 Young Technologist Award, organized by the Foundation for the Promotion of Science and Technology under the Patronage of His Majesty the King. His groundbreaking research, titled “Wearable Robot with Wheel-Driven Movement Integration to Support Human Mobility,” has garnered significant recognition.

Associate Prof. Dr. Ronnapee Chaichaowarat, Lecturer, International Engineering Program,

Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University (left) and

Associate Prof. Dr. Pannee Cheewinsiriwat, Acting Assistant. to the President for Research,

Chulalongkorn University (right)

On this occasion, Associate Professor Dr. Pannee Cheewinsiriwat, Acting Assistant to the President for Research, presented a congratulatory bouquet to Associate Professor Dr. Ronnapee Chaichaowarat during the special seminar “Outstanding Technologist Awards & TechInno Forum 2024,” held at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok on October 17, 2023. This year’s event was themed “AI for Deep Tech” and featured exhibitions of technological innovations, expert-led discussions, and business networking to promote the sustainable commercialization of research.

Dr. Ronnapee Chaichaowarat’s research focuses on developing a robot that assists with standing, sitting, walking, and navigating obstacles, designed to fit the user’s body and promote correct movement posture, thereby enhancing ease and stability in daily life.

The Distinguished Technologist and Young Technologist Awards are organized annually by the Foundation for the Promotion of Science and Technology to recognize outstanding Thai technologists who have developed innovations with practical industrial applications that contribute to national progress.