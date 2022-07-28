Newswise — A big round of applause to members of the Chulalongkorn University High Altitude Research Club – CUHAR from Aerospace Engineering (AERO), Chula International School of Engineering, who represented Thailand at the Spaceport America Cup 2022. The team went above and beyond as one of the runners-up of the Dr. Gil Moore Award for Innovation (Sounding Rocket Design). Other runner-up teams for the same category were from Cornell University (USA) and the University of Leeds (UK).

Members of the Chula engineering student team (Aerospace Engineering – Batch 15) included

Mr. Puwit Chaowanapreecha

Mr. Peeravich Chirakunakorn

Mr. Nitipote Seubhanich

Mr. Kittanu Hongsevihok

Ms. Porntreetra Rattanapansri

Ms. Rachaya Deelertkulchai

Mr. Pasin Manaspiya

Mr. Pwint Krittiyanithi

Mr. Phuwanut Pataratawinun

Mr. Napatr Porntavornvittaya

Mr. Trin Uthaisang

Mr. Ratchagrit Seelsut

Mr. Thanakrit Maleesut

Mr. Siriwat Sirirattanachaikul

The Spaceport America Cup is the world’s largest intercollegiate rocketry engineering contest (IREC) for student rocketry teams from across the country and around the world. Students launch solid, liquid, and hybrid rockets to target altitudes of 10,000 and 30,000 feet.