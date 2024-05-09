Newswise — Congratulations to Ms. Anya Chiradejnant, Ms. Nuchada Chotipanich and Ms. Sarisa Trithipchatsakul, 3rd-year Nano-Engineering students at the International School of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, for securing the top spot in the 2nd BU X Berkeley SkyDeck Fund Hackathon 2024. The team developed the Painless Cholesterol Screening Kit, under the supervision of Assoc. Prof. Charusluk Viphavakit, Ph.D., and emerged victorious among 58 teams from around the world.

The 2nd BU x Berkeley SkyDeck Fund Hackathon 2024 is an international competition where participants, comprising bachelor or graduate students in groups of two to four, create and present their business proposals in English. Supported by the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, the event fosters entrepreneurial endeavors through Berkeley SkyDeck, the world’s leading academic accelerator.