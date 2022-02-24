Chulalongkorn University and the Thai National Commission for UNESCO cordially invite all to attend the International Online Conference Chula Futures Literacy Week on “Connecting Communities through Futures Literacy: Solidarity and Transformative Learning in a Post-Covid-19 Asia”. The event will be held from February 28 – March 4, 2022, via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Chulalongkorn University community members are constantly seeking innovative solutions to better serve society, collaborating with local and international communities and partners. Whether in teaching, research, or outreach, Chula addresses the needs of our time by utilizing its strengths, which are represented in its diverse disciplines, expertise, and initiatives. In the same vein, Chula Futures Literacy Week introduces Futures Literacy to our campus, local and international communities as a learning innovation that can empower us to face new challenges in the midst of this New Normal and create opportunities for design thinking via deep reflection among the participants. Through lectures, Futures Literacy Labs and panel discussions, the week-long program is an invitation to each of us to work toward a future that is just and sustainable, reflecting on the Global Commons.

Keynote speakers:

Professor Emeritus Vitit Muntarbhorn , Chulalongkorn University; former UN Independent Expert and member of UN Commissions of Inquiry on human rights

, Chulalongkorn University; former UN Independent Expert and member of UN Commissions of Inquiry on human rights Dr. Riel Miller , Head of Futures Literacy, UNESCO

, Head of Futures Literacy, UNESCO Asst. Prof. Dr. Carl Middleton , Director, Center for Social Development Studies, Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University

, Director, Center for Social Development Studies, Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University Assoc. Prof. Dr. Apiwat Ratanawaraha , Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University

, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University Ms. Tanja Hichert, Centre for Sustainability Transitions, Stellenbosch University, South Africa

Schedules:

Pre-international Conference: February 28, 2022 – March 2, 2022-Public Lectures:“Introduction to Futures Literacy: An Essential Competency for Global Citizens in 21st Century”“AI and Futures of Humanity – A Perspective from Buddhism”-Public Talk: “The Futures of Thailand, 2585 BE”Futures Literacy Lab (closed session for FLL Participants only)

International Conference: March 3, 2022 – March 4, 2022Plenary Session & Parallel Sessions

