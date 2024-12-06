Newswise — Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, led a team of staff from Property Management of Chulalongkorn University (PMCU) and Five for All Foundation in opening Siam Square Walking Street for All. Siam Square was transformed into a walking street for all for the first time. The project kickstarted with 2 days of performances by disabled performers who showcased their various talents, engaging with the public through activities such as music, sports, dance, and fashion shows. The event also featured products and services by people with disabilities all over Siam Square.

Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, stated that one of Chulalongkorn University’s new strategies is to transform every square meter under the care of Chulalongkorn University and the PMCU to serve more than commercial purposes. Rather, the space must also reinforce Chulalongkorn University’s position as an institution that enhances potential and drives capabilities—not just for students within the university but for all Thai people.

Siam Square is a prime location in the heart of Bangkok for event organization. PMCU, led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sittidaj Pongkijvorasin, Chulalongkorn University’s Vice President, and Dr. Charasphat Preuksarattanawut, Assistant to the President, intend to make the Siam Square Walking Street for All a regular activity by rotating the Siam Square space to accommodate local farmers, youth, elderly people, LGBTQ+ groups, as well as those working in arts and culture.

Dr. Charasphat Preuksarattanawut

Assistant to the President, Chulalongkorn University (middle)

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sittidaj Pongkijvorasin

Vice President, Chulalongkorn University (left)

This event received cooperation from the Five For All Foundation, the National Council on Social Welfare of Thailand, and the Together Foundation. Many talented people with disabilities also showed their support, including Paralympic gold medalists Worawut Saengampa and Saysunee Jana, along with Kawee Supang, a Chulalongkorn University staff member who represented people with disabilities as photographers to capture the joyful atmosphere of the event. This also helped send a message to many people with disabilities at the event that despite physical disabilities, living a full life is possible if our hearts are full of energy.

This marks the first proof of success under Chulalongkorn University’s new strategy to transform Siam Square into a new landmark for promoting the diversity and outstanding abilities of people, showcasing them to all people and the world.