Newswise — The Korean Studies Center, the Chula Institute of Asian Studies organized a seminar on “Korea’s Soft Power” on August 29, 2024, at the CU Social Innovation Hub, Visid Prachuabmoh Building. Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, Acting President of Chulalongkorn University presided over the opening ceremony. Mr. Park Yong-min, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pawika Srirattanaball, Director of the Institute of Asian Studies, delivered a welcome speech.

The seminar aimed to spread knowledge on Korea’s soft power, promote academic work in Korean studies, and facilitate the exchange of ideas among academics and researchers in the field.

The event featured a special lecture titled “Soft Power as a Driving Force for the South Korean Economy” by Asst. Prof. Dr. Supaporn Boonrung, Director of the Korean Studies Center at the Institute of Asian Studies. Additionally, there was an academic seminar on “Korea’s Soft Power” with the panelists including Ajarn Wuttinun Oggungwan, Assistant to the President for Marketing Communications, University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce; Asst. Prof. Dr. Dr. Supatcha Indusobhana, Korean Studies, Faculty of Liberal Arts, Thammasat University; Asst. Prof. Dr. Naritha Sukpramarn, Korean Language, Faculty of Humanities, Srinakharinwirot University; Prof. Minthita Thanapiboonroj, Korean Language, Faculty of Humanities, Kasetsart University. The seminar was moderated by Mr. Seksan Anantasirikiat, Strategic Researcher, International Studies Center (ISC).