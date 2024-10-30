Newswise — Chulalongkorn University, through its Institute of Asian Studies, Indian Studies Center, and the Faculty of Arts, hosted the “Phipitbharat 2024” teacher training program to enhance knowledge of both traditional and modern India. On October 15, 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Embassy of India in Thailand and the Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University, at the university’s main auditorium. The event was presided over by Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, and H.E. Nagesh Singh, Ambassador of India to Thailand. Distinguished guests included Ms. Sasirit Tankulrat, Director-General of the South Asia, Middle East, and Africa Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Sushil Thanuka, President of the India-Thailand Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Sunil Kothari, Patron of the Indian Studies Foundation (Thailand); Associate Professor Dr. Palanee Ammaranond, Acting Vice President of Chulalongkorn University; Associate Professor Dr. Pavika Sriratanaban, Director of the Institute of Asian Studies; and Associate Professor Dr. Suradech Chotiudompant, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University.

Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President, Chulalongkorn University (left), and

H.E. Nagesh Singh, Ambassador of India to Thailand (right)

The “Phipitbharat 2024” teacher training program and MOU signing between the Embassy of India and Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Arts mark a significant step in strengthening educational ties between Thailand and India. This collaboration coincides with the celebration of His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday and aims to deepen relations between the two nations.

The training program is designed to provide Thai educators with in-depth knowledge of India’s history, culture, religion, and language, with the goal of fostering a broader understanding of India’s economic and political dimensions. Running from October 15-19, 2024, the program is organized by the Indian Studies Foundation (Thailand) and Chulalongkorn’s Indian Studies Center as part of the Institute of Asian Studies’ lifelong learning initiative.

The MOU between the Indian Embassy and the Faculty of Arts seeks to enhance Hindi language education in Thailand through the establishment of the “ICCR Chair of Hindi,” supported by the Government of India. This initiative aims to raise the standard of Hindi instruction at Chulalongkorn University, deepening knowledge of India and fostering cultural understanding.

Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, emphasized that the “Phipitbharat 2024” training program is a valuable opportunity for educators to expand their knowledge of India’s rich history and cultural evolution. The establishment of the ICCR Chair of Hindi, he added, represents a significant milestone in bringing Hindi language instruction in Thailand to the same standard as in India, opening doors for future international collaboration.

Associate Professor Dr. Pavika Sriratanaban, Director of the Institute of Asian Studies, highlighted the importance of the “Phipitbharat 2024” program, noting that it brings together educators nationwide to strengthen mutual understanding between Thailand and India. Over the five-day program, participants will learn about various aspects of India, including its cuisine, language, and culture, while exchanging insights with fellow enthusiasts. This will contribute to a deeper understanding of India, benefitting Thailand in the long term.

Associate Professor Dr. Suradech Chotiudompant, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, remarked that the signing of the MOU to establish the ICCR Chair of Hindi will bring valuable support from the Government of India. This marks the first time in the faculty’s history that such significant backing from India has been secured. The knowledge of Hindi will play a crucial role in enhancing Thailand’s economic and investment potential with India.