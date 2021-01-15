November 12, 2020 – Chulalongkorn University launched its new Center for Social Innovation of Chulalongkorn University (CU Social Innovation Hub or CU SiHub), bringing together professors and researchers to prepare for and support the country’s sustainable development. Prof. Dr. Bundhit Eua-Arporn, Chulalongkorn University President, gave opening remarks for the event. The Vice President for Research, Prof. Jakraphan Suthirat, Ph.D., said that the CU SiHub was established to be a center for researchers, and an incubator for professors and new generations of researchers in applying knowledge and innovation to solve problems specific to social contexts of Thailand.

Assoc. Prof. Punnee Shewinsiriwat, Ph.D., Assistant to the President of Research said, “CU SiHub focuses on several key aspects: applying innovations and technology to help solve societal problems without seeking any profits and improving the quality of life of the people in the community to achieve the country’s sustainable development goals. The university has a number of professors and researchers specializing in the humanities and social sciences, who we believe can benefit from CU SiHub.”

Cu SiHub, located on the ground floor of Wisit Prachuap Building at Chulalongkorn University, is an innovative project to meet social challenges, and an academic community with an operating area for social innovation projects. Interdisciplinary integration in a global academic context will lead to the creation of innovative options that meet the needs of the community, society and environment. All attempts will be made to achieve sustainable development in such areas as Aging Research Innovation, Design for Society, Sustainable Community and Creative Tourism, as well as Art and Humanities for Sustainability.