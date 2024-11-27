Newswise — Chulalongkorn University congratulates Associate Professor Pornthep Lerttevasiri, a special lecturer in the Art Education Program, Department of Art, Music, and Performing Arts, Faculty of Education, Chulalongkorn University, for receiving the Creative Excellence Awards 2024 in the category of Creative Social Impact, specifically the Creative Well-Being Award. His award-winning project, “Decorative Toys for the Elderly,” addresses the needs of elderly individuals through thoughtfully designed products that aim to enhance their physical, mental, and social well-being.

Organized by the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) under the Prime Minister’s Office, the Creative Excellence Awards recognize products, services, activities, or projects that promote holistic well-being and elevate quality of life. The 2024 awards ceremony occurred on October 29 at the Capella Hotel, in Bangkok.

“Decorative Toys for the Elderly” stems from Associate Professor Pornthep’s research, which addresses the declining cognitive and physical development in aging populations. The project integrates Bloom’s Taxonomy, emphasizing the need for development across cognitive, physical, and emotional aspects. Designed to bring joy and mental engagement, these toys help preserve cognitive and physical abilities in a way that feels natural and dignified.

Designs for toys and home decorations for the elderly include:

1. Thai Counting– This activity helps review basic arithmetic skills using Thai and Arabic numeral typefaces incorporated into the design.

2. Decorative Mandala – Art activities in the form of toys and home decorations designed for seniors using Mandala Art, which is created in circular forms to enhance a sense of calm and decoration.

3. Blocks & Picture Frame – Consisting of three geometric shapes: circle, pointed edge, and square, this design supports the development of cognitive and motor skills. The shapes can be arranged in various ways according to one’s imagination.

Thai Counting

Decorative Mandala