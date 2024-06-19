Newswise — Chulalongkorn University has been ranked among the world’s top 50 universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024, which assesses universities based on their support for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their societal impact.

The THE Impact Rankings 2024 evaluate universities’ contributions in research, management, academic services, and teaching that align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. This year, two Thai universities, Chulalongkorn University and Mahidol University, were ranked in the top 50 out of 2,152 higher education institutions from 125 countries worldwide. Additionally, Chula is ranked No. 1 in Thailand in SDG 9 Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The achievement reflects that Chulalongkorn University prioritizes the SDGs Impact by consistently focusing on innovation for sustainable development and society.

For more information about the THE Impact Rankings 2024, go to https://www.timeshighereducation.com/impactrankings