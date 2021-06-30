Chula Med has come up with vending machines to provide a convenient way for people to purchase Chula Medical Innovations.

Newswise — Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, in collaboration with Sun Vending Technology Public Company Limited, have launched automatic vending machines selling Chula medical innovations. The vending machines will provide people easier access to Chula’s innovative medical products from the researchers of Chula Med and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

In the first phase, the vending machines will sell …

Innovative Fabric Masks for a New Normal Life ,

, Care Masks (Cold compressed masks for thyroid cancer patients who are treated with radioactive iodine),

(an innovative therapeutic beverage for urinary stone disease), Alcohol-free disinfectant sprays and Mr. Smart N95 masks.

(an innovative therapeutic beverage for urinary stone disease), Alcohol-free disinfectant sprays and Mr. Smart N95 masks.











During the launch of the project at Ananda Mahidol Building on Friday, 21 May 2021, Sun Vending Technology Public Company Limited, led by Mr. Pitsnu Chokwatana, Mr. Sombat Panupattana, and Mr. Kanet Atthapaisarn, delivered five vending machines to Chulalongkorn University and Chulalongkorn Hospital. There to receive the machines were Assoc. Prof. Dr. Natcha Thawesaengskulthai, Vice President for Strategic Planning, Innovation and Global Engagement; Dr. Santhaya Kittikowit, Director of CU Innovation Hub; Asst. Prof. Dr. Surin Assawawitoontip, Assistant Director of the Corporate Image, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital; Asst. Prof. Nakarin Sirisabya, Assistant Dean for Planning and Development; Mr. Chaiwat Utaiwan, Executive Committee of MDCUS Company Limited; and Asst. Prof. Amornpun Sereemaspun, Director of Chula Medical Innovation Center, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University.

















The vending machines have been installed at different areas of the Faculty of Medicine and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, including at

M floor of Phor Por Ror Building,

1 st floor of Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building (in front of the emergency room),

floor of Ananda Mahidol Building,

floor of Ananda Mahidol Building, front of Pattayapatana Building, and

Siam Innovation District in the Siam Square One.

All profits will be donated to the MDCU Foundation to support the studies, research and activities of the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University.