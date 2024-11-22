Newswise — Chulalongkorn University congratulates Associate Professor Dr. Rungpetch C. Sakulbumrungsil, former Dean of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, on receiving the 2024 FAPA Ishidate Award in the field of Pharmacy Education. The award, presented by the Federation of Asian Pharmaceutical Associations (FAPA), honors pharmacists who have made significant contributions to the field. The award ceremony took place during the opening of the FAPA Congress 2024 on October 31, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea.

The Federation of Asian Pharmaceutical Associations (FAPA) is an international organization established to enable ASEAN pharmacists and pharmaceutical organizations to achieve professional excellence, fostering the safe, effective, and successful use of medicines to ensure the best health outcomes. FAPA has 18-member countries, with the Pharmaceutical Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage as one of its members.