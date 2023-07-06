Newswise — Professor Dr. Bundhit Eua-arporn, President of Chulalongkorn University, attended The 27th Annual Presidents’ Meeting of the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) with the theme “From Invention to Implementation – Solutions for a Sustainable Future” in Hong Kong from June 25 to 27, 2023.

During the event, Professor Dr. Bundhit also shared with the attendees the concept of “Sustainovation” – Chulalongkorn University’s commitment and dedication to sustainability; by collaborating and leveraging collective expertise, leading universities can make a significant difference in driving sustainability initiatives and lead society towards a sustainable future.

Hosted by The University of Hong Kong (HKU), the meeting attracted an impressive gathering of over 140 esteemed presidents and senior administrators from more than 50 institutions. They came together to engage in meaningful discussions and foster collaborations to address global challenges and create a more sustainable future.