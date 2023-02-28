Newswise — A big round of applause goes to Chula professors and researchers who received the national research award at the “Thailand Inventor’s Day 2023”.

This year’s event was held for the 24th time between February 2-6, 2023, with the theme “Driving the Thai Economy and Society Through Inventions and Innovations,” and includes research exhibitions and competitions, as well as trainings and seminars on national research development. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn graciously presided over the opening ceremony and bestowed awards to those who won the National Research Award: Outstanding Researcher Award, Research Work Award, Dissertation Award, and Invention Award for 2023.

On behalf of Chulalongkorn University, Prof. Dr. Chakkaphan Sutthirat, Vice President for Research Affairs, Chulalongkorn University joined the event on Saturday, February 4, 2023 to congratulate and present gifts to Chula professors and researchers who received the National Research Awards, including 3 National Outstanding Researcher Awards, 10 Research Work Awards, 11 Dissertation Awards, and 12 Invention Awards.

(See the list of award recipients at https://www.research.chula.ac.th/th/news/16391/)