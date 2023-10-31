Newswise — A big round of applause to Chula professors and students for their achievement at the Indonesia Inventors Day 2023 (IID 2023) held from September 16-19. The Chula team, comprising members from the Faculties of Education and Science, and Satit Chula School, received the Gold medal and MyRIS Special Award from the Malaysian Research & Innovation Society for their innovative work “Lantern Craft: Folk Art Innovation for Sustainable Decoration”.

Members of the faculty and students who played a pivotal role in this achievement included:

Mr. Suchart Imsamra n – Graduate student in Art Education, Chula Faculty of Education

– Graduate student in Art Education, Chula Faculty of Education Dr. Sarita Juaseekoon – Lecturer from the Art Education division, Chula Faculty of Education

– Lecturer from the Art Education division, Chula Faculty of Education Asst. Prof. Dr. Soamshine Boonyananta – Head of Art Education Division, Chula Faculty of Education

– Head of Art Education Division, Chula Faculty of Education Professor Dr. Sanong Ekgasit – Professor from Chula Faculty of Science

– Professor from Chula Faculty of Science Jeerasak Jitrojanarak – Lecturer from Chulalongkorn University Demonstration Elementary School

– Lecturer from Chulalongkorn University Demonstration Elementary School Dr. Patumma Bumpentan – Chula alumna and lecturer from the Faculty of Communication Arts, Huachiew Chalermprakiet University

The Indonesia Inventors Day (IID) 2023 is an international platform for local and international inventors, researchers, and scientists to present their innovative creations.