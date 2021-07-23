Newswise — Two of Chulalongkorn University’s projects, “CU Enterprise Co., Ltd.” and “Ensuring All-round Student Well-being Through Innovations During the Covid-19 Pandemic”, have been internationally recognized and shortlisted for the “THE Award Asia 2021” in the categories of “Leadership and Management Team of the Year” and “Outstanding Support for Students”. Organised by THE World Universities Insights (Limited), THE Awards Asia is an international platform that highlights outstanding leadership and institutional performance of higher education across Asia. For this year, Chula became the university from Thailand with the most selected projects.

Both projects from Chulalongkorn University nominated for the “THE Award Asia 2021” held its own against the others.

The ‘CU Enterprise Co., Ltd.’ project, nominated in the ‘Leadership and Management Team of the Year’ category, levels up the university towards research commercialization. By supporting more than 194 start-ups incubated by the CU Innovation Hub, from research to revenue, Chula has pushed research and development further to create an ‘Innovation Ecosystem’ that supports the national economy alongside Chulalongkorn University’s vision of “Innovations for Society”. A good example of this move forward is Baiya Phytopharm Co., Ltd., a company that is currently developing COVID-19 vaccine from tobacco leaves and an empirical model that reflects the success of Chulalongkorn University in developing innovations for society, driving Thailand towards internationalization.

The ‘Ensuring All-round Student Well-being during the Covid-19 Pandemic’ project, with measures to prevent, protect, and cure, was placed on the list in the ‘Outstanding Support for Students’ category. The project implements safety measures to take care of students’ well-being during the Covid-19 pandemic. Under the “CU shelter-in-place” concept, the idea is for Chula to provide a “Safe Zone” for over 37,000 students by utilizing in-house innovations to “Prevent, Protect, and Cure” and care for the students’ well-being during the crisis. Free counselling sessions are also available to help students with stress, and for classes and communication, Chula has facilitated online classes and kept in touch with students regarding the COVID-19 situation. The launch of 10+ and 10++ policies, including cutting tuition fees by 10% and offering financial aid and scholarships, is another attempt on the university’s behalf to help students during these difficult times.

For more information on both projects, please visit:

https://www.theawardsasia.com/2021/en/page/shortlist