Newswise — The latest results of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 have been announced on April 6, 2022. Chulalongkorn University is ranked the first in Thailand for 26 subjects in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2022.

Chulalongkorn University ranks the first in Thailand in four broad subject areas and No. 1 in Thailand in 26 sub-subjects as follows:

Art & Humanities in Five Subjects

Architecture / Built Environment Art & Design English Language & Literature Linguistics Modern Languages

Engineering & Technology in Six Subjects

Computer Science & Information Systems Engineering – Chemical Engineering – Civil & Structural Engineering – Electrical & Electronic Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Petroleum Engineering

Natural Sciences in Five Subjects

Chemistry Environmental Sciences Geography Materials Science Physics & Astronomy

Social Sciences & Management in 10 Subjects

Accounting & Finance Business & Management Studies Development Studies Economics & Econometrics Education Law Politics & International Studies Social Policy & Administration Sociology Sports-related Subjects

At the global level, there are four subjects of Chula that rank among the top 100 in the world, namely:

Performing Arts Engineering – Petroleum Development Studies Social Policy & Administration

Seven subjects ranked among the top 150 in the world are:

Architecture / Built Environment Art & Design Engineering – Chemical Pharmacy & Pharmacology Geography Politics & International Studies Sport-related Subjects (placed in the 101-130 range)

Six subjects ranked among the top 200 in the world are:

English Language & Literature Modern Languages Chemistry Environmental Sciences Business & Management Studies Law

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 indicators include:

Academic Reputation 40-60%

Employer Reputation 10-30%

Citations per Paper 7.5-20%

H-Index 7.5-20%

This is the first year that QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 has added additional indicators to its international criteria.

Find out more about the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 at https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/university-subject-rankings/2022/arts-humanitie