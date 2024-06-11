Newswise — Chulalongkorn University has once again been recognized as the No. 1 university in Thailand, and the only Thai institution to secure a spot in the world’s top 100 for Academic Reputation and Employment Outcomes, according to the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2025, officially announced on June 5, 2024.

Additionally, Chulalongkorn University is ranked as the top university in Thailand, 57th in Asia, and 229th globally among 1,500 higher education institutions worldwide in the QS WUR 2025.

The QS World University Rankings 2025 evaluate universities based on nine indicators: Academic Reputation (30%), Citations Per Faculty (20%), Employer Reputation (15%), Employment Outcomes (5%), Faculty/Student Ratio (10%), International Student Ratio (5%), International Faculty Ratio (5%), International Research Network (5%), and Sustainability (5%).