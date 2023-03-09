Newswise — Congratulations to all Chula researchers for receiving awards from international stages.

The National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESI), hosted an official recognition event for Thai innovators and researchers on December 14, 2022. Prof. Sirirurg Songsivilai, M.D., Ph.D., the Permanent Secretary for MHESI, presided over the ceremony and presented outstanding recognition certificates to Thai inventors and researchers who received international awards.

On this occasion, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pannee Cheewinsiriwat, Assistant Vice President for Research Affairs, Chulalongkorn University, presented flower bouquets to Chulalongkorn University professors and researchers who have conducted exceptional research and enhanced the university’s reputation at the international level through competitions in foreign countries, including three inventions recognized at the Seoul International Invention Fair 2022 (SIIF 2022), which was held in Seoul, Republic of Korea:

• “Peta Gold Whitening Serum”, Gold prize, created by Prof. Dr. Nongnuj Muangsin and members of the Faculty of Science.

• “Truly Noninvasive Sweat Glucose Sensor for Diabetic Prone Person”, Silver award, invented by Dr. Nadnudda Rodthongkham and members of the Metallurgy and Materials Science Research Institute, Chulalongkorn University.

• “CoModule: Assembling the Toy Structures to Inspire Preschool Children”, Silver award, created by Asst. Prof. Pornthep Lerttevasiri and his team from the Faculty of Education. The team has also received a Gold Medal for this project from Kaohsiung International Invention & Design EXPO (KIDE 2022).