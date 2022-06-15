Newswise — The increased longevity happening all over the world means we are likely to live longer than our parents and grandparents. According to the United Nations, the world’s population age structure will continue to shift due to increasing life expectancy and decreasing levels of fertility. The global number of older persons is expected to more than double over the next three decades, reaching over 1.5 billion in 2050.

As one of the countries with a rapidly increasing aging population, especially this 2022, Thailand is now becoming an ‘aging’ society and will likely become a ‘super-aging society’ by 2031. To better meet the needs and provide services to the nation’s aging society, experts from various fields at Chulalongkorn University have conducted research to produce and develop innovations for the elderly.

To read more about Chula’s innovations that support healthy aging, follow the links below:

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Aging Alzheimer's and Dementia Healthcare Neuro Parkinson’s Disease Southeast Asia News
KEYWORDS
Aging aging adults Longevity age structure world population Life Expectancy Aging Population aging population and healthcare Health Healthcare Dementia Dementia care Alzheimer Alzheimber's Disease Innovation Precision Intestinal Microflora Parkinson Disease Parkinson's Treatment Parkinson’s Research Quality of Health Care Quality Of Life Sleep Disorder aging society aging and health
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY