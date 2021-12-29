Newswise — One of Chulalongkorn University’s latest schools, the Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (ScII), has recently received the prestigious ISO 56002:2019 Certification, a first for a higher educational institution in Thailand and possibly one of the first in Asia. In July 2019, a new ISO 56002:2019 standard was established to guide, structure and ensure the continuous improvement of innovation management systems.

Also referred to as the speedboat of Chula, ScII has deployed five strategies for management system innovations: creating market-ready innovations, focusing the curriculum on digital technology and entrepreneurship, equipping students with 21st century skills, emphasizing internationality, and creating an open-platform ecosystem for collaborations.

Having applied for ISO 56002: 2019 certification in July 2020, and after over a year of continuous improvement on its management system, processes, and policies, the Thai Management System Certification Institute (MASCI) confirmed the School of Integrated Innovation’s success in passing the final audit session on 29-30 September 2021. On 6 October 2021, MASCI certified that ScII has successfully implemented its innovation management system with the following outstanding features:

(1) ScII is fully supported by Chulalongkorn University for its bold approach to transdisciplinary education, with core competencies in innovation, digital technology, and entrepreneurship.

2) ScII executives are committed to its innovation management system, ensuring consistency with ScII’s mission, vision, policy and establishment objectives.

(3) ScII has developed strong international and industrial partnerships, integral factors that drive innovation.

(4) ScII has a streamlined a working process that promotes ideation that lead to startups through collaboration with partners.

By implementing its innovation management system and adhering to the ISO 56002–2019 standards, ScII remains focused on its goals for development, which is in line with the University’s vision to create “Innovations for Society.”