                             Chula’s Sasin School of Management and Zhejiang University School of Management Sign MOU and Launch Regional Business Center in Bangkok

Newswise — Bangkok, Thailand — 18 November 2024 — Sasin School of Management and Zhejiang University, two leading institutions in business education across Asia, have formalized a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and celebrated the grand opening of the “Zhejiang University School of Management–Sasin School of Management Regional Business Center” in Bangkok.

The partnership aimed at enhancing business education across Southeast Asia and China and will focus on developing innovative degree programs, executive education initiatives, and double degree offerings designed to equip managers and entrepreneurs with vital cross-cultural communication and management skills. This will also facilitate joint research projects to advance the fields of business and management education, positioning both institutions at the forefront of global business thought leadership.

At the heart of this collaboration is the new Regional Business Center located on the fifth floor of Sasin’s Bangkok campus. The center will serve as a hub for the exchange of ideas, fostering deeper ties, encourage collaboration, drive innovation, and explore new opportunities for impactful partnerships across the region.

“This strategic collaboration marks a significant advance in business education, executive training, and management research for this entire region,” said Professor Ian Fenwick, Director of Sasin. He also added that “This alliance will allow us to design tailored programs that equip future leaders with the skills necessary to excel in today’s interconnected global markets.”

“Our School, established in 1980, shares a similar age with Sasin. Today, as we work together, we aim to bring new vitality to academic and cultural exchanges in ASEAN and beyond,” said Professor Yuan Zhu, Chairman of the School Council, School of Management at Zhejiang University. “I believe this event signifies a new chapter in our two schools’ friendship and cooperation, and a significant step forward in educational exchanges between China and Thailand.”

The Regional Business Center, on the fifth floor at Sasin, signifies the institutions’ commitment to excellence in business education. This new center will serve as a collaborative hub, advancing thought leadership and exploring new opportunities for impactful partnerships across China, Thailand, and Southeast Asia.



(From left to right) Dr. Lan XU, Education Counsellor, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand;

Professor Yuan ZHU, Chairman of the School Council, Zhejiang University School of

Management; Professor Ian Fenwick, Director, Sasin School of Management; and

Asst. Prof. Dr. Tanasak Krabuanrat, Deputy Director, Enabling Services at Sasin School of Management

Sasin School of Management was established in 1982 in a collaboration between Chulalongkorn University, the Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

As the first school in Thailand to earn international accreditations, Sasin maintains the highest standards of excellence in teaching, research, curriculum development, and learner success. Sasin’s focus is to inspire.connect.transform for a better, smarter, sustainable world. This philosophy is reflected in our innovative leadership programs emphasizing sustainability through an entrepreneurial mindset. Sasin is the first higher educational institution in Thailand to embrace a comprehensive policy on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access to Learning (IDEALS).

The School of Management at Zhejiang University (ZJUSOM) is a leading business school and pioneer in management education in China. Hangzhou as the capital of Zhejiang, China, is a pivotal hub for entrepreneurship both nationally and internationally. Underpinned by the region’s thriving private economy, ZJUSOM boasts unrivaled connectivity with industry, ensuring uniquely outstanding capabilities in innovation and entrepreneurship.

ZJU celebrated its 120th anniversary in 2017, broke into the world’s top 100 universities for the first time (QS 2018) and was selected for the national “Double First-Class Initiative” a major commitment made by the Chinese government to improve China’s higher education power and international competitiveness. Moreover, the university aims to inspire critical thinking and nurture global citizenship through the integration of “four learning spaces”. These spaces include cross-disciplinary classroom experiences, on-campus activities, social practices, volunteer work and outbound exchange programs.