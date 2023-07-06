Newswise — The School of Agricultural Resources, Chulalongkorn University, organized the opening ceremony of the “Innovation Center for Research and Development of Sustainable Thai Cocoa: ISTC” on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Room 702, Chaloem Rajakumari 60th Anniversary Building (Chamchuri 10 Building), Chulalongkorn University. Prof. Dr. Chakkaphan Sutthirat, Vice President for Chula Research Affairs, presided over the event and delivered the opening speech. During the event, a speech titled “Passion & Vision in ISTC” was given, after which Asst. Prof. Dr. Tansiphorn Na Nan, Head of the “Innovation for Cocoa Value Chain Management in the Cocoa Business Ecosystem, Nan Province” project discussed the missions of ISTC.

The School of Agricultural Resources, Chulalongkorn University, has implemented the project on “Innovation for Cocoa Value Chain Management in the Cocoa Business Ecosystem, Nan Province” under the Ratchadapisek Sompoch Endowment Fund, fiscal year 2022. All efforts are meant to support and develop research into a social innovation for the benefit of communities and society, and create sustainability through the development of the “Innovation Center for Research and Development of Sustainable Thai Cocoa: ISTC”, under the business structure known as Jamjuree Innovation Products Co., Ltd.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Tansiphorn Na Nan, Head of the project, revealed that the main missions of ISTC are to conduct research and develop technological innovations, improve the quality management of Thai cocoa products, and provide information and knowledge to enhance the competency and potential of the “Cacao People” in all Cocoa Business Units, from upstream to downstream. Other initiatives include creating a network of producers and markets, as well as connecting all cocoa business units to be able to transfer quality products into the Thai cocoa value chain. These are based on various sciences and collaborations between Chulalongkorn’s School of Agricultural Resources, the Faculty of Law, and Kad Kokoa Co., Ltd. Additionally, the center provides a number of quality assurance services, including creating quality management innovations for cocoa beans and products, as well as a standard certification system to promote and support Thai cocoa to meet world quality standards.

To boost the competitiveness of Thai cocoa beans, in terms of quality, potential, skills of local cocoa producers, and open up opportunities for related businesses, ISTC has signed a partnership agreement with the Fine Cocoa Chocolate Institute (FCCI), a globally known international organization for cocoa bean quality and standards systems. Moreover, the center collaborates with government institutions, civic society, and the commercial sector, both in Thailand and abroad.

In the long run, ISTC aspires to become an incubator and support enterprises with the potential to grow into sustainable cocoa businesses. Through crowdfunding and finding finances, interested individuals and farmers can participate in various learning courses to enhance their skills. Additionally, ISTC has conducted a study and assessed the social and environmental sustainability of cocoa plants in order to continue contributions of value and worth to the network of ISTC supporters through Social Return on Investment (SROI).