Congratulations to the team of Chula students, alumni, and professor from the Department of Food Technology at the Faculty of Science for achieving the 1st runner-up award in the ‘General Public’ category at the ASEAN-ASSET FIN-TU Product Development Competition 2023. Their innovative food product, “Milasri” millet pudding, was presented on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).

The team from the Chula Food Technology, including Mr. Nuti Hutasingha, a Ph.D student, Mr. Siriwat Chanteerakul, Ms. Sukita Suksamran, Ms. Thunyathorn Sirimaneekul (alumni), and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kanitha Tananuwong, a lecturer at Chula Faculty of Science, contributed to this achievement.

The main ingredient of their ‘Milasri’ pudding is millet, a drought-resistant plant that effectively stores carbon in the soil. Tailored for the elderly, it contains high levels of calcium from eggshells, along with vital elements like protein, fiber, and vitamins. The pandan custard flavor appeals to the elderly and its reasonable prices ensure accessibility, aligning with the concepts of healthy eating, sustainability, and food security.

The product development competition is part of the ASEAN-ASSET 2023: Global Summit on The Future of Future Food conference, providing a platform for students and entrepreneurs to showcase inventive food products that not only offer health benefits but also promote food security and sustainability.