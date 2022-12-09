Our applause goes to Mr. Nuti Hutasingh, a Doctoral student from the Department of Food Technology, Faculty of Science, who received the 2nd runner-up award and the Audience Winner prize for receiving the most viewer votes at the 2022 FameLab International Competition.

The FameLab International Competition is a 3-minute science communication competition in English in an easy-to-understand and engaging manner. The competition drew competitors from many different countries throughout the world. This year, the event took place online on November 25, 2022.

Mr. Nuti Hutasingh representing Thailand, spoke on food science and technology on the topic of “A piece of cake – sugar reduction technique in food without compromising the taste quality by uneven distribution of sugar” under the support of the the National Science Museum Thailand (NSM).