Congratulations to the team of Chula Science Student from the Department of Food Technology, Faculty of Science, for receiving the 2nd Runner-up at the IUFoST Undergraduate Quiz Bowl Championship 2022 competition held in Singapore on November 2, 2022

Members of the team included Miss Prathomporn Chuensombat, Mr. Saksorn Techasutjalidsuntorn, Mr. Siriwat Janthathirakul, and Miss Sukita Suksamran, under the supervision of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kanitha Tananuwong.

The IUFoST Undergraduate Quiz Bowl Championship 2022, held as part of the 21st IUFoST World Congress of Food Science and Technology, is a question-and-answer competition of knowledge in the field of Food Science and Technology at the undergraduate level. Teams from the National University of Singapore in Singapore and National Pingtung University in Taiwan took first and second place, respectively.