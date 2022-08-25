Congratulations to the two teams of Chula students from the Department of Food Technology, Faculty of Science, for their exceptional performance in the food science and technology competitions this year.
- 1st prize and trophy bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at the FoSTAT–Nestlé Quiz Bowl (FNQB) 2022 competition on 18 June 2022
Members of the winning team included Miss Prathomporn Chuensombat, Mr. Saksorn Techasutjalidsuntorn, Mr. Siriwat Janthathirakul, and Miss Sukita Suksamran, under the supervision of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kanitha Tananuwong. Also, the team will represent Thailand in early November 2022 to compete in the Undergraduate Quiz Bowl Championship (ASEAN region level) at the IUFoST World Congress 2022 in Singapore.
- 1st Runner-up at the FoSTAT Food Innovation Concept Contest 2022 under the theme: Future Food for Health and Wellness on 17 June 2022
The team members included Mr. Saksorn Techasutjalidsuntorn, Miss Kuljira Pewleungsawat, Mr. Thamon Boonrod, Mr. Sahatsawat Tuipala, under the supervisions of Asst. Prof. Dr. Varapha Kongpensook and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kanitha Tananuwong.
The team impressed judges with their innovative product, Buabomb, a coconut milk flavored ball that slowly melts to release the dried lotus seeds inside. With a little stir, the ball becomes a ready-to-eat Bua Loi dessert with less fat and sugar. Another healthy feature the team added was for the ball to contain more dietary fiber than regular bua loi and can be mixed with warm beverages like regular milk, soy milk, or even added to other ingredients to create a new menu. Buabomb is a fun and creative way of presenting a traditional Thai dessert to attract consumers between the ages of 6 and 25.