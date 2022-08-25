Congratulations to the two teams of Chula students from the Department of Food Technology, Faculty of Science, for their exceptional performance in the food science and technology competitions this year.

1st prize and trophy bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at the FoSTAT–Nestlé Quiz Bowl (FNQB) 2022 competition on 18 June 2022

Members of the winning team included Miss Prathomporn Chuensombat, Mr. Saksorn Techasutjalidsuntorn, Mr. Siriwat Janthathirakul, and Miss Sukita Suksamran, under the supervision of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kanitha Tananuwong. Also, the team will represent Thailand in early November 2022 to compete in the Undergraduate Quiz Bowl Championship (ASEAN region level) at the IUFoST World Congress 2022 in Singapore.



