Newswise — Congratulations to Chula student teams from the Student in Free Enterprise (SIFE) Club, Chula Business School and the Faculty of Science for winning first and second runner-up places in TSX Youth Award Program 2022. The competition was a part of the events at the Thailand Sustainability Expo 2022 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on September 30, 2022.

The program provides students with opportunities to create innovations to improve food sustainability for society under the theme “Innovation for Sustainability: Food Sustainability Challenge”. Of the 50 student teams, 11 were selected to compete in the final round.

The winning team presented a “lotus tea” product under the brand “Nalin” in order to improve business learning for high school students at Buengboraphet Wittaya School, Nakhon Sawan province, and raise community awareness for lotus conservation. To further sustainable development, the students plan to set up a learning process, from production to sales, and finally to accounting. The members of the Chula Business School team, “Nalin”, included:

Miss Patraporn Putipanpong Miss Worrakamol Thansuwanwong Miss Jidapa Atipakkul Mr. Thee Pongponpraiwan Miss Praemin Kissaneepaiboon

A second congratulation goes out to the team “Cupcara”, from the Faculty of Science and Chula Business School, for their second runner-up prize. Members of the team included:

Miss Chanoknan Suwanna, Chula Business School Miss Kuljira Pewleungsawat, the Faculty of Science Miss Thamon Boonrod, the Faculty of Science Mr. Sahatsawat Tuipala, the Faculty of Science Mr. Saksorn Techasutjalidsuntorn, the Faculty of Science

To keep up with the Student in Free Enterprise (SIFE) Club’s projects, check out the club’s Facebook: Chula SIFE or Instagram: ChulaSIFE.