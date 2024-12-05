Newswise — Chulalongkorn University would like to extend its heartfelt congratulations to the students of the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University, International Business Administration Program (BBA), for placing as First Runner-Up at the Alberta International Business Competition 2024 in Canada.

The Alberta International Business Competition 2024, organized by the University of Alberta, Canada, took place from November 10–16, 2024. It is a world-renowned competition focusing on business problem-solving, with teams from top universities participating. The finalists included teams from Concordia University, University of Prince Edward Island, University of Toronto, and Chulalongkorn University.