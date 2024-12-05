Newswise — Chulalongkorn University would like to extend its heartfelt congratulations to the students of the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University, International Business Administration Program (BBA), for placing as First Runner-Up at the Alberta International Business Competition 2024 in Canada. 

The Alberta International Business Competition 2024, organized by the University of Alberta, Canada, took place from November 10–16, 2024. It is a world-renowned competition focusing on business problem-solving, with teams from top universities participating. The finalists included teams from Concordia UniversityUniversity of Prince Edward IslandUniversity of Toronto, and Chulalongkorn University. 

                                              

The students from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, International Business Administration Program, who achieved First Runner-Up in this competition, are Ms. Nattakrittha Hongsamathip, Ms. Paphichaya Siriyantarakarn, Mr. Kanutthum Sapthaveechaikul, and Mr. Phromsorn Tharasuk. Associate Professor Dr. Buraj Patrakosol served as their faculty advisor. 

