Three student teams from the Department of Food Technology, Faculty of Science, won prizes from the national and international food innovation concept contests.





Newswise — Competing against students from 54 universities, flying in from 13 countries, several of Chula’s finest were awarded with a prize in the ASEAN Innovation Challenge – ProVeg International 2021, the international plant-based food innovation concept contest held during January – June 2021. Chula’s team of graduate students, Mr. Nuti Hutasingh (Ph.D. student), Miss Varanya Techasukthavorn (Ph.D. student), and Mr. Natchanon Srangsomjit (M.S. student), won the first prize for their product, “Marble Booster: 100% plant-based ready-to-eat meal of marbled meat slices fortified with natural immune boosters from curcumin and black pepper”. The team was coached by CPF (Thailand) PCL.



Moreover, a team of 3rd year undergraduate students, coached by Nestlé, including Miss Tornton Chainithikan, Miss Paweekorn Wongrattanapiboon, Miss Pattamaporn Kuprasert and Miss Pichamon Pecharanond, won special prize for their creation, “Zainty: non-dairy avocado and coconut milk-based ice cream in parfait style”.



At the national level, another team of students from Chula ranked 5th in the FoSTAT Food Innovation Concept Contest 2021, held during January – June 2021. Under the theme “Smart Food for the New Normal”, a group of Chula 3rd year undergraduate students, Mr. Saksorn Techasutjalidsuntorn, Miss Tornton Chainithikan, Miss Paweekorn Wongrattanapiboon, Miss Pattamaporn Kuprasert, Miss Pichamon Pecharanond and Miss Issariya Thunyateerepong, came in 5th place among all the participating teams from Bangkok. The team’s proposal for the contest was “Tep Tep: tempeh pudding with coconut crumble”. All three student teams were supervised by Assoc. Prof. Kanitha Tananuwong and Asst. Prof. Varapha Kongpensook.





