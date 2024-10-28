Newswise — Once again Chulalongkorn University has earned the distinction of being the No. 1 university in Thailand, recognized in three prominent global university rankings: THE World University Rankings 2025, QS World University Rankings 2025, and THE Asia University Rankings 2024. These rankings reflect the University’s outstanding achievements across various fields that bring honor and pride to Thailand, as follows:

, ranked by Times Higher Education and announced on October 9, 2024: Chulalongkorn University is positioned No.1 among Thai universities, excelling in Research Quality, Research Environment, and Industry. QS World University Rankings 2025 , organized by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, Chula has been ranked as the No. 1 university in Thailand for the 16th consecutive year and is placed among the top 100 universities globally in two categories: Academic Reputation and Employment Outcomes.

, organized by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, Chula has been ranked as the No. 1 university in Thailand for the 16th consecutive year and is placed among the top 100 universities globally in two categories: Academic Reputation and Employment Outcomes. THE Asia University Rankings 2024, In addition to being ranked No. 1 in Thailand, Chulalongkorn University is also proud to be ranked among the Top 200 universities in Asia.